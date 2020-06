Vava’u’s whale watching industry is suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic as tourists cancel bookings. It has been estimated that Pacific Island economies have lost nearly $2 billion as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tourist industries have been particularly badly hit. The loss of tourists comes on top of the government’s cancellation…



