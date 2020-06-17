Mourning parents of a Tongan teen in Australia who was attacked by a group of youths said that despite their grief, they forgive their son’s killers.

The 15-year old was allegedly attacked outside the Brimbank Shopping Centre at Deer Park, in Melbourne’s west, about 4pm on Tuesday, Daily Mail reported.

The teenager died at the scene, and Victoria Police arrested six male youths nearby over the attack, the report said.

Police have now charged six boys aged between 13 and 16 with affray and violent disorder in relation to the teen’s death. They are due to face court in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Friends of Solomone continue to leave flowers at the crime scene. Many have broken down in tears

‘We don’t want any justice,’ Solomone’s mum Salome Taufeulungaki said tearfully.

‘We want our son back home … we don’t need any justice’

The mother’s call came amid fears the stabbing death could trigger a gang war on the streets, with the victim’s friends vowing to retaliate.

‘No revenge,’ Mrs Taufeulungaki said. ‘We do (forgive them). It’s a blessing. Dying is a blessing for our family.’

Solomone’s father Atunaisa Taufeulungaki said perhaps his deceased father in heaven needed his son too.

‘Everyone dies. We all die in a different situation. But our father in heaven needs us to come back,’ he said.

‘We feel sad (about) the situation … but that’s his plan.’

Solomone’s parents said their son had died just across the road from where they congregated at church.