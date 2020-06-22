A Tongan Father in the United States, Lelea Ki Vailahi Tu’akalau was diagnosed with the incurable Covid-19 and lost his battle on Monday.

Her wife Lotomo’ua has confirmed his death to Kaniva News.

Yesterday it was Father’s Day in the United States and Lotomo’ua took to Facebook to share what she has described as what Lelea normally did, placing a batch of flowers on his father’s grave.

She said she took flowers and placing them for Lelea while he was in hospital.

“This father’s day is different,” she wrote.

“Lelea Ki Vailahi we miss you so much today.”

“We love you so much keep fighting.”

Lelea’s death comes after he was put on ventilator to help him breathe at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Lotomo’ua and their two daughters have also contracted Covid-19 but they have recovered after being under self-isolation at home.

International media reports said study showed that almost one in three deaths from Covid-19 among people in hospital in England during the pandemic have been associated with diabetes.