Orchard workers jailed for abduction and sexual assault

This article by RNZ.co.nz is republished with permission under Kaniva News partnerships with Radio New Zealand.

Two Tongan orchard workers have been jailed for abducting a woman and sexually violating her.

Photo: RNZ / Dan Cook

Taniela Siale and Suliasi Fangatua gained the woman’s trust by offering her a ride home from the Victoria Arms Hotel in Cromwell last February.

Instead, the seasonal workers dragged her down a grass bank and assaulted her on the shore of Lake Dunstan.

Siale and Fangatua each pleaded guilty to charges of sexual violation and abduction in January, but they later claimed innocence to a probation officer.

Sentencing went ahead at Dunedin District Court today after each reaffirmed their guilt to Judge Kevin Phillips.

Fangatua was jailed for five years and eight months, while Siale was jailed for four years and nine months.