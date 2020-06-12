Online register open for Tongans who want to fly home, but other restrictions remain in force

An online register has been set up for Tongans stranded overseas who want to fly home.

Only Tongan passport holders, valid residency visa holders, valid working visa holders, and international travellers as approved by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be boarded on such flights and granted entry into Tonga.

All travellers are required to have undertaken a COVID-19 test and a Medical Report done within three days before arriving in Tonga.

While Tonga’s State of Emergency has been extended until July 8, aviation restrictions have been eased for a flight of returnees.

Tonga’s borders remain closed to passenger flights until September 12, but a group of 50 Tongans who have been stranded in New Zealand will be flown home next week.

The government regards the flight as a test case.

The first passenger repatriation flight will leave from Auckland on June 16.

If the repatriation works, there will be another flight.

Travellers will have to pay for their CoViD-19 tests before leaving New Zealand.

Passengers on the return flight will be quarantined at the government’s expense at the Tanoa hotel.

Tonga remains free of the coronavirus.

The existing Flight Diversion Order ended today, but has been renewed. The order affects flights from Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa.

Samoa

Meanwhile, Samoa, which is also virus free, began repatriation flights from Auckland on May 29, with a further flight this week and others scheduled for June 26 and July 9 and 23.

All passengers will need to take a Covid-19 test three days before travel and have to carry proof of a negative result. They are also required to hold a medical certificate advising fitness to fly and show no symptoms of illness.

On arrival in Samoa, all passengers will be required to enter a 14-day quarantine.