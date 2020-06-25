Notorious Aussie bikie gang boss being deported to Tonga

A Tongan bikie boss in Melbourne, Australia is set to be kicked out of the country and deported to Tonga leaving his 11 children behind.

Sedeli Huakau Taualii, 44, who has been linked to the Hells Angels, Rebels and Bandidos has been banished from Australia after a court rejected his bid to stay.

The Australian government and law enforcement consider the Rebels to be a criminal organisation although the club claims to be a group of motorcycle enthusiasts rather than gangsters. The United States Department of Justice considers the Hells Angels to be an organized crime syndicate

Taualii arrived in Australia from Tonga as a 20-month-old in 1976 but that has not enough to save him from deportation back to the Pacific nation, the country’s media reported.

Taualii was president of the Rebels’ Sunshine chapter in 2006 but left after a dispute with the outlaw motorcycle gang’s national president, his appeal to the Federal Court’s Full Court was told, the Biker-News reported.

He then became president of the Bandido’s Sunshine chapter and later saddled up with the Hells Angels, quitting them in 2014.

But Taualii – in fighting Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s ruling – refuted any claim he had tried to join the Comanchero outfit during a subsequent spell in prison.

Mr Dutton’s office ruled he did not pass a character test after serving six years in prison for armed robbery, cancelling his visa in 2016.

Taualii argued his staying in Australia would be in the interests of his children, that he has lived there since being an infant and had contributed to Australia through his employment.

Tauali’i’s legal team submitted the original ruling failed to find that the minister did not give proper consideration to the prospect he may suffer hardship from his health conditions if sent back to Tonga.

His appeal was dismissed.