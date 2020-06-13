Tonga’s Education Minister says a special online council meeting may be called to resolve the ongoing dispute at USP.

Hon. Siaosi Sovaleni said he hoped “common sense” would prevail.

In a letter to Pro-Vice Chancellor Winston Thompson posted on the Facebook page of veteran Pacific affairs reporter Michael Field, who has been covering the saga, Hon. Sovaleni criticises Thompson for his “antagonistic attitude towards the Vice Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

“The quarreling between the Pro Vice Chancellor and Vice Chancellor must end immediately as the [University] Council demands professional behaviour and responsible leadership and management at all times,” Hon. Sovaleni wrote.

The Minister said the Vice Chancellor was responsible to the University Council.

“The Council is therefore duty bound to ensure that it provides and fosters an environment that is conducive to strong leadership and management and high morale for all persons in the employment of the University, including the VCP.”

The Minister said Tonga strongly supported the position of the Samoan Minister of Education to cease the investigation against the VC.

He told Thompson the current situation was “an untimely and ill-conceived attempt to force [the Council] to make impulsive decisions.”

He said the Council was hampered by being unable to convene a Council meeting because of the ravel restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 epidemic.

As Kaniva News reported this week, Tonga is one of the Pacific Island nations which has come out in support of Professor Ahluwalia, who commissioned a report which uncovered highly questionable payment and management practices at the regional university, which is based in Suva.

The report, by accountants BDO, found multiple breaches of policy had led to questionable payments worth millions of dollars.

Field said documents also existed relating to an ongoing scandal over allegations that some staff had demanded sex in return for good grades.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Thompson, backed by Fijian interests, has had Professor Ahluwalia suspended and appointed Professor Derreck Armstrong as Acting Vice Chancellor.

Armstrong is one of the USP staff named in the report.

Australia has suspended aid to USP until the university is cleaned up.

The main points

Tonga’s Education Minister says a special council meeting may be called to resolve the ongoing dispute at USP.

Siaosi Sovaleni said he hoped “common sense” would prevail.

For more information

USP staff took millions of dollars in questionable payments; policy breaches rife says secret accountants report

Secret report reveals widespread salary and allowance rorts at USP