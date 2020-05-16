Twelve arrested in Tonga on drug charges

Police in Tonga have arrested 12 people on drugs charges and seized over 20.88 grams of methamphetamine as well as 272.96 cannabis and drug utensils.

The twelve accused were 20-year-old woman from Kolofoóu; 23-year-old woman from Fangaloto; 26-year-old man from Mataika; 28-year-old man from Maúfanga; 32-year-old man from Houmakelikao; 35-year-old man from Mataika; 37-year-old woman from Hofoa; 38-year-old man from Kapeta; 39-year-old man from Kolomotuá; 41-year-old man from Vaini; 41-year-old woman from Havelu and a 41-year-old man from Patangata.

They have been charged with possession of illicit drugs and to appear at the Magistrate Court at a later date.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said these arrests showed that those who were seeking to profit from the harm these drugs caused can continue to expect to be targeted by Police.

“This is a significant seizure, which has a potential to cause serious harm to our local community. There is no denying the detrimental impact illicit drugs has on our people’s lives.”

“Drugs have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and communities. We hope these arrests will bring some reassurance to the community.”

Anyone who may have information about drug related offending to please contact 22784.