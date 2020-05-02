Tongan players will make their mark for NZ Warriors if 2020 NRL round gets underway

Whenever and whether the New Zealand Warriors take part in a revived NRL round, Tongan players are likely to make their presence felt on the field.

The Warriors have been expected to fly to Australia on Sunday to go into training for a revived NRL season at a proposed quarantine station in Tamworth.

But now there is also talk they could play their NRL games at Mt Smart stadium in Auckland.

And there is also confusion over how much the players will be paid for taking part.

It’s an important issue for the team members who could be in Australia for five or six months.

The Warriors have been granted permission from the Australian government for a border clearance, but still need clearance from the New south wales state government.

As well as an 18 week club season, the State of Origin series is expected to be played in November.

The Warriors currently have 10 players with Tongan connections on the books.

They include Albert Vete, who has also played internationally for Tonga and Melbourne storm; Solomone Kata who has played for both Tonga and New Zealand internationally; fellow New Zealand and Tonga internationals Tuimoala Lolohea and Siliva Havili; Ben Murdoch-Masila who has represented and played in the UK and Australian; John Palavi, who has competed in Queensland and France; David Fusitu’a, who was the NRL’s top try scorer in 2018 and part of Tonga’s world breaking push in 2017, Tongan international Glen Fisiiahi, Agnatius Paasi, who has played in Australia and for Tonga and fellow Tongan international Leivaha Pulu.