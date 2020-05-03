Tongan mother Sloane Tai Finau has called for people to take the Covid-19 virus seriously after family members in the United States were diagnosed positive.

Finau’s daughter and partner are ill.

“If any of you are feeling unwell, go and get tested,” she said.

“There is no shame in it.”

Finau, who is currently in Auckland, said she was concerned that people in the United States were travelling from state to state.

They were not facing the same strict restrictions as New Zealanders.

“I ask Americans to take it seriously,” she said.

“I wish I was home so I could do something for her.”

There have been more than one millions confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States and more than 60,000 deaths.

Tonga extends restriction measures

There have been no cases in Tonga.

The Tongan government has extended the kingdom’s state of emergency until May 17.

Night-time curfews will remain in force from 9pm to 5am.

Licensed night clubs, clubs, bars and kava clubs can open only on Fridays and Saturdays.

Preparatory kava sessions prior to church services shall be permitted on Sundays only.

Gyms, sporting events and activities, celebration of birthdays, marriages and other recreational or related gatherings are permitted.

All events such as bingo and contact sports shall be prohibited.

A funeral gatherings shall be restricted to a total of 20 people indoors and 40 people outdoors with an authorised officer to be present throughout.

Everybody must observe personal hand hygiene and follow all Public Health Advice.

According to a Reuters’ report, 21 Pacific nations have reported no cases, including Samoa, American Samoa, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Niue, Nauru, Kiribati, the Cook Islands and the Solomon Islands.

Other Pacific nations including Fiji (18), New Caledonia (18) and Papua New Guinea (8) have reported cases.

