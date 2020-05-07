A Tongan family in Salt Lake City, United States, was asking for prayers for a loved one who is hospitalised after contracting COVID-19.

Lotomo’ua Tu’akalau said her husband, Lelea Tu’akalau, was on a ventilator to help him breathe at the hospital’s intensive care unit. She did not name the hospital.

“While we are terrified, we are hopeful for healing. I am pleading for your prayers at this time. I am thankful for friends in times like this,” Lotomo’ua told Kaniva News.

“I love you so much Lelea Kivailahi keep fighting Lelea,” she wrote on Facebook.

“This is a hardest time for me and my family, my husband Lelea Tuakalau tested Positive for the Coronavirus he is in the hospital ICU.”

She said she took her kids to get tested too and they were still waiting for the results.

“Please family pray for us.”

The Tu’akalaus’ case comes after another US-Tongan based mother Sloane Tai Finau has called for people to take the Covid-19 virus seriously after family members in the United States were diagnosed positive.

Finau’s daughter and partner are ill.

“If any of you are feeling unwell, go and get tested,” she said.