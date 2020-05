Opposition MP Piukala raised the issue in Parliament and told the Minister of Health Dr ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu and Food and Agriculture Minister Lord Tu’ilakepa that Vava’u people had complained about poor quality food. He said people were extremely concerned about the ongoing problems of expired foods and frozen meat in dry containers being brought into the island group.



