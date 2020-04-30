A song written to commemorate a suitor who drowned at sea more than 60 years ago went viral among the Tongan community in Auckland this week.

The song, Simulata nofo ā or Simulata Noa, was written for Simulata Pope of Tongoleleka, Ha’apai in the 1950s.

The song has re-emerged in the past decade, being played by acoustic bands at kava sessions and recorded by some local electro-pop singers. But they only played and recorded three verses of the composition including the verse which contained Simulata’s name.

It was believed the song originally contained of six verses.

It went viral in the Tongan community this week after its six verses were sung and livestreamed by Kaniva Tonga Entertainment on Wednesday morning. Since then the clip had been shared more than 1000 times, received 700 reactions and had also received 14,000 views.

Auckland-based documentary maker Simulata Mosimani Pope said it was “pretty buzzy” that people were singing for her grandmother, for whom the song was written.

“Discovering a legacy that derives from true love is just what we need for this pandemic!” she told Kaniva News.

Despite the song being more than half a century old, and its music and lyrics being simple and straight forward (hualela), a phrase and the name Simulata made it catchy to today’s listeners.

The phrase “inu mai ha ma’anga tahi” or “’ai mai ha ma’anga tahi” – longing to drink a mouthful of seawater, has become compelling.

The song’s popularity has been boosted by so many people staying online during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Men romantically and fondly called their wives or lovers online as Simulata and in return their lovers jokingly responded by saying – it looked like you have been drinking too much seawater.

Mosimani said she first listened to the song in 2013 and has been researching its origins ever since. She asked her father about the song and the mystery began to unravel.

Since then she has travelled to Tonga and other countries where the song was very popular, being played in faikava settings.

“I came to a bit of a standstill in my findings but since the lockdown has happened and the song went viral I decided to open up the search books again,” Mosimani said.

According to the song her grandmother’s suitor died at sea in Ha’apai while he was on a trip to Kao island in the 1950s. He was in his late teens.

The suitor was one of two twins from Ha’ato’u, Ha’apai but Mosimani has been contacting their family to find out who was the one who courted her grandmother.

Mosimani told Kaniva News her findings appeared to show the composer was Tala-Ki-Ha’amoa, a herald of Lord Tu’ilakepa and whose real name was Sione Tapu’osi Hungalu of Ofu, Vava’u.

A relative told Kaniva News that Hungalu died in 1996.

Simulata Snr died in early 1980s in Ha’apai.

Mosimani said she had found a number of different versions of the original song and collected some promising information from some sources including players who first sang and played the song.

“I would like to acknowledge SiekafaMedia1 retake on the song as it really opened up an online platform,” she said.

“From my one social media post I managed to find all sorts of connections and people to the song.”

She said that during her research people had been able to confirm or correct information for her and she met a son of one of the musicians who played the original.

Malosi Pictures, which produced the acclaimed For My Father’s Kingdom were helping her make a documentary about her research.

She planned to release a documentary film on her findings soon.

“This quest was never important to anyone as much as it was for me,” she said.

“I never met my namesake and in this time of a crisis I have never felt so close to her.

“From a romance that she had in the 1950s, I have met so many people, reconnected with so many friends and family and being humbled by how life was back in Ha’apai.”

Mosimani said she set out to find the original lyrics which included more verses.

“Now, I’ve found more than the lyrics,” she said.

“Not only did I find the original verses, I’ve had people from the original bands that travelled with the song, I’ve had people who recorded the song on radio in the 60s and I now have leads to the family where Simulata’s lover came from.”

If anyone has any information further about Simulata or Simulata Noa or about the twins Tevita and Samisoni living in Ha’atou in 1955 please email simulatapope@gmail.com

The song:

Some places in the song belong to Ha’ato’u, Ha’apai. These included Molaea, Velata, Tūkunga and Siale Afuhia. According to Mosimani’s findings, some versions show the first line of the second verse was Simulata Noa while others showed it was Simulata nofo.

Si’i hilinoa he ‘i Molaea

Ko e fua ia ‘o e Tu’ilakepa

‘I he kolotau he ko Velata

Ko e moto ‘o e siale afuhia.

Simulata nofo fai ho loto

Ka e tuku au a au na’e mahino

‘Eku fiema’u ho fo’i sino

Ke ke hoko ko hoku losalio.

Ke u ‘ai mai ha ma’anga tahi

Ke ta vahevahe he ‘i kilisitahi

Mo ta vahe ua ‘a si’eku ‘ofa ni

Ke ke ‘ilo ko e ‘ofa ‘oku lahi.

Peheange mai ko ha mate ‘i ‘uta

Ke u fua koe ki Tukunga

Ke ke huki ai he’eku mātu’a

Ka u tā pata ke tu’umo’unga.

Peheange mai ko ha puke lahi

Ke u hela’i a hao feinga’i

‘Ou milimili si’ao mamahi

Ke ke hoko ko e vaikau’aki.

Ke ke sio mai ‘i hoku sino

Kuo tauanga’a ‘i he tokoto

‘E Tiloau ho to Fakapō

Motukia ‘i he motu ko Kao.

'Oku pehe ko e hiva Simulata koe hiva ia ne fa'u he ta'u 1957 e Talakiha'amoa hange kiate au ko e hingoa matapule ia o e tokotaha ko Sione Tapuosi Hungalu . Tokua ko e hiva ni ne veesi 'e ono 'o hange ko ia 'oku hiki atu 'i lalo. Na'e toki hiki me'alea 'uhila leva hono fo'i veesi pe 'e tolu 'o tuku ange mai he kamata'anga 'o e ta'u ni. Ko e tolu ko ia ne kamata'aki ia e veesi ua 'o e 'olisinolo' 'a ia ne kamata'aki 'a e Simulata. 'Oku ai mo e fakamatala 'e taha pehe 'oku 'ikai ko e fasi totonu ia 'o e 'olisinolo' 'a 'eni ne toki hiki me'alea 'uhila'i mai ko eni. Ne kehe tokua hono fasi ne 'uluaki hiva'i 'aki. Kaekehe kei 'atā pe fakatotolo mo ha taha 'e tanaki mai. Ko e ki'i hiki live atu pe 'ena 'ikai ke u fakapapau'i pe 'oku tonu 'a e silapa mo e anga hono hiva'i pe 'ikai. Ko e 'atunga pe 'eni lokatauni ha pe me'a 'e ala ma'u tau 'ai ia kae toki fakatonutonu hahaha. Ko e fakamatala kou 'oatu ko e to'o mai pe mei he'etau peesi 'o e Ngaahi Hiva Kakala FakaTonga mo hono Ngaahi 'Uhinga. 'Oku pehe 'e he fakamatala ai ko e ma'u e veesi 'e ono ko eni mei he pepa hiva 'a e kau tame'a Laukaupo'uli mei Te'ekiu. Mahalo ko ha pepa 'a Peni Palei mo e kau tama tame'a ko ia oku pehe ne nau ta holo e hiva ni he taimi ko ee. 'Oku lahi pe mo e 'u fakamatala poupou holo heni he Feisipuka ki he pehe ko e fo'i hiva na'e veesi ono ko 'eni pea ko e hiva fuoloa, na'e fa'u ia te'eki fa'ele'i e tokolahi heni. Si'i hilinoa he 'i Molaea,Ko e fua ia 'o e Tu'ilakepa,'I he kolotau he ko Velata,Ko e moto 'o e siale afuhia.Simulata nofo fai ho loto,Ka e tuku au a au na'e mahino,'Eku fiema'u ho fo'i sino,Ke ke hoko ko hoku losalio.Ke u 'ai mai ha ma'anga tahi,Ke ta vahevahe he 'i kilisitahi,Mo ta vahe ua 'a si'eku 'ofa ni,Ke ke 'ilo ko e 'ofa 'oku lahi.Peheange mai ko ha mate 'i 'uta,Ke u fua koe ki Tukunga,Ke ke huki ai he'eku mātu'a,Ka u tā pata ke tu'umo'unga.Peheange mai ko ha puke lahi,Ke u hela'i a hao feinga'i,'Ou milimili si'ao mamahi,Ke ke hoko ko e vaikau'aki.Ke ke sio mai 'i hoku sino,Kuo tauanga'a 'i he tokoto'E Tiloau ho to Fakapō,Motukia 'i he motu ko Kao.

