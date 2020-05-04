Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa said even though he quit the Democratic Party last year, the PTOA had not stopped hounding him.

Hon. Tu’i’onetoa, whose name has been at the centre of an ongoing feud among Democrats, said he did not want to be dragged into the party’s saga, even though they had called him a betrayer and hungry for power.

He denied these accusations in an exclusive interview with Kaniva News this week.

The Prime Minister’s name resurfaced two weeks ago when former Cabinet Minister and Party member Dr Tu’i Uata claimed the Party made a last ditch attempt to bring Hon Tu’i’onetoa back after he left the Party last year and before the premiership election, but Hon Tapueluelu refused to join them as planned.

Dr Uata also claimed Dr Tu’i’onetoa scolded Hon. Tapueluelu in a party meeting after former Prime Minister ‘Akilisi Pohiova died. The Prime Minister said this was true.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa was a member of the PTOA party and was appointed Minister of Customs and Revenue and later Minister of Finance before Hon. Pohiva died last year.

READ MORE:

Hon Tui’onetoa said there was a conspiracy to get rid of him from the Party after Hon Pohiva’s death.

He claimed the former Prime Minister’s son-in-law, Hon Tapueluelu, was hungry for the premiership and that the allegations of an arranged nomination for the Deputy Premiership that have been swirling in public for some time was a calculated move designed to prepare MP Siaosi Pohiva for the Premiership election in the next election.

He claimed MP Tapueluelu was domineering and when he was in a temper he scolded ‘Akilisi while the Cabinet ministers present.

Plan to dismiss Chief Secretary

He also accused ‘Akilisi’s son Siaosi, PTOA supporter Piveni Piukala and MP Tapueluelu of plotting to dismiss the Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet Edgar Cocker.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa said these three attended a meeting in his house at Niutao and were unhappy about Cocker releasing information claiming ‘Akilisi was seriously ill and would not recover. They were supported by former Minister of Health, MP Saia Piukala.

Because of the former Minister of Health’s involvement, Hon Tu’i’onetoa said he believed ‘Akilisi was not seriously ill.

He said he just found out after ‘Akilisi’s death that he allegedly had cancer.

He said things had been kept secret and he only found out about ‘Akiliksi’s resignation plan after his death.

He said the meeting at Niutao was meant to be only for MPs, but Piveni and Siaosi attended and they appear to have been trying to control the meeting.

He claimed it was Tapueluelu who moved for the meeting to dismiss Cocker.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa, Tonga’s former Auditor General said he intervened and told them there was a procedure for dismissing somebody from the civil service.

“You can’t just get angry with somebody and fire him. There has to be good reasons for the dismissal and there’s a process for it,” he said.

Pacific Meeting Forum

Hon Tu’i’onetoa said they left with ‘Akilisi and Cocker to attend the Pacific Forum Meeting in Tuvalu last year, a few weeks before the former Prime Minister died.

They received a message from Tonga that the Cabinet would propose the Public Service Commission dismiss Cocker.

He said Cocker came to him as they were in the same room very distraught about the message.

“I told him let’s pray and let God handle it as he perceives everything.”

PTOA Party in disarray

Hon Tu’i’onetoa said Dr Tu’i Uata was correct when he said he told the first PTOA’s meeting after ‘Akilisi’s death to stand together and leave everything as it was so they could win the premiership election and complete ‘Akilisi’s terms.

He said he did this because he respected ‘Akilisi.

“I told them let’s not rock the boat,” PM Tu’i’onetoa said.

“Let’s create a constitution for us to follow so that we are organised.”

Hon Tu’i’onetoa said they did not believe in him so he told them he quit.

He told them he has been through the same failed scenario before and he did not want to go through it again.

He said he told the Party before he left they would row about who would have the power and would end up in disarray.

“I went back home and told my wife I will hold on to being an MP and not being a Cabinet minister during my next two year-term before I quit politics,” he said.

People’s Party

Hon Tu’i’onetoa said he quit the party before the nobles approached him to set up the People’s Party.

“That’s God’s plan and I am thankful for that,” he said.

He said the PTOA party greatly missed ‘Akilisi, but he was dead and they were living in the past.

“Siaosi and Mateni were not ‘Akilisi,” he said.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa claimed they struggled for power as if it was a family possession.

They only preached about ‘Akilisi’s democratic visions, but never brought them down to application level and create any course of actions to physically benefit the people.

“We have done that,” the Prime Minister said.

“We went and meet with all the 17 constituencies and asked them to tell us their urgent needs and they told us their first priority was roading.”

The only policy the PTOA had was the political reform which saw the king’s power be diminished, but at the same time they were fighting to see who got the most power.

Tapueluelu did not respond to our request for comment and Siaosi said he did not believe in addressing issues between him and Tapueluelu over the media.