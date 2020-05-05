Nigel Wood: International Rugby League chief executive to retire at end of 2020

FAKATATAU KI HE ONGOONGO 'A E BBC 'oku pulusi atu 'i lalo', ‘Oku te’eki fakafisi ‘a e CEO ia ‘o ‘Akapulu Liiki Fakavaha’apule’anga ‘a Māmani’ Nigel Wood hangē ko e ongoongo kuo tufaki holo’. ‘Oku toki fakaangaanga ia ke penisoni ‘i he ngata’anga ‘o e ta’u ni’. Ko ‘ene mavahe ia hili ha mei ta’u ‘e ua ‘ene mālōlō mei hono lakanga CEO ‘Akapulu Liiki (Rugby Football League.) Te ne toe tuku ange foki mo hono fatongia ‘i he Ipu ‘a Māmani ‘o e 2021 ‘a ia ‘e fai ‘i ‘Ingilani. ‘Oku ‘ikai tonu e fakahu’uhu’u ‘a e ongoongo kuo ‘ave holo’ ‘o pehē ‘oku ‘i ai tokua e fakau’aki ha fakafisi ‘a Wood mo e faka’ilo ko ā ‘e he poate liiki ‘a Tonga kuo tuli’ ‘a e Liiki Fakavaha’apule’anga’. ‘Oku mahino foki ‘oku te’eki ma’u ‘e he Liiki Fakavaha’apule’anga’ ia ha faka’ilo fekau’aki mo kinautolu. Ko Wood na'e kaunga lahi ia ki hono fakatotolo'i e launga 'a e kau 'akapulu liiki 'a Tonga tupu mei he'enau mamahi he poate pea aofangatuku ai e IRL ke kapusi 'a e poate ne sea ai 'a Siaosi Koloamatangi. ‘I ha fakamatala ‘a ‘Ikani Taliai he Feisipuka he pongipongi ni na’a ne fai ai ‘a e fakama’ala’ala ko ‘eni. 1. Oku taha pe komiti oku fengaueaki moe IRL koe Implementation Committee (IC) ko hono memipa koe Sea Gareth Holmes pea kau ki ai a Konrad Hurrel, Suliana Mone mo au Ikani Taliai. Oku ikai ha komiti makehe ia ae puleanga oku fengaueki moe IRL. 2. Pea ikai ngata ai kuo te’eki fai ha fetu’utaki ‘ae IC kiha kau minisita kapineti ke nau kau mai ki he poate. Koe ngaue ae IC koe fakahoko ha ngaahi liliu ne ma’u mei he ola oe savea nae fai, o kau ki ai ha tu’uaki ae ongo tuunga he poate ka koe aofangatuku e fai ia kihe loto moe fili ae ngaahi kalapu memipa. 3. Oku ikai pule e IRL pe ko kimautolu IC ki hono fokotu’utu’u e poate o ha league federation a Tonga. Koe aofangatuku oku fai pe ia kihe fili ae ‘uu kalapu memipa. 4. Oku te’eki ke fakafisi ae CEO oe IRL. Oku kei CEO lolotonga pe a Nigel Wood i he IRL. 5. Oku te’eki ma’u e he IRL ha fetu’utaki ange kuo fakailo ki nautolu pe e fai he TNRL ha ngaue fakalao kau kiate kinautolu. 6. Oku ou matu’aki fakaikai’i pea teu fai ha ngaue fakalao kiha ngaahi tuuaki o pehe ne ngaue hala ‘aki e he TSC ha paanga. 7. Oku ikai ha kaunga oe ngaahi me’a faka taautaha a aku mo fakapolitikale ki he feinga ke fakalele’i mo langa hake ae liiki i Tonga ni. Koe faka’amu ke lele lelei e liiki i Tonga ni pea hokohoko atu e vainga malie mo etau fiefia i heetau timi liiki fakatuapuleanga. 8. E toki tuku atu e ngaahi fakamatala fakaofisiale kihe mitia hili hano lava ae ngaue. Koe kole ke tau fai pe mua ha ngaahi lau lea moe lipooti ha ngaahi me’a oku mo’oni mo totonu mo tokoni ke langa’i hake hotau kii fonua.

By
Kalino Latu
-

(BBC) Nigel Wood is to step down as International Rugby League chief executive at the end of 2020 as he retires after 18 years on the board.

His departure comes less than three years after he left the Rugby Football League following a decade as CEO.

He will also leave his role on the board for the 2021 World Cup, which is to be staged in England.

“I’m proud of the growth and diversification of international rugby league since 2000,” said Wood.

Next year’s World Cup is poised to be one of the most inclusive and diverse tournaments to be held in the UK, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions being staged simultaneously.

In 2013, Wood oversaw the World Cup which had games hosted across the UK.

“International rugby league represents the greatest opportunity rugby league has to move to the next level and I know there are some exciting plans ahead,” Wood added.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the cause of international rugby league over the past 18 years.”

