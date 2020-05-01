Government no longer owns Kalonikali Tonga newspaper, PM Tu‘i‘onetoa says

Local media have questioned this week why the government has revived its previously unpopular owned local newspaper known as Kalonikali Tonga.

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has denied this to Kaniva News.

“That allegation was a lie,” he said.

He said the paper was sold by the Lord Tu’ivakanoo’s government and it was purchased by Publisher Kalafi Moala.

He said he understood the paper was then sold by Moala to Lawyer Clive Edwards.

He said the new owner now is former MP ‘Etuate Lavulavu and the government has nothing to do with it.