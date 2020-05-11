Covid-19: PM Jacinda Ardern reveals staggered move to alert level 2

This article is republished with permission under Kaniva News partnership with Radio New Zealand.

The government is announcing its decision on whether to reduce restrictions by moving to Covid-19 alert level 2, or to stay in alert level 3 longer.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Dr Health Ashley Bloomfield are expected to speak about 4pm.

Watch here:

“We may have won the battle, but we have not won the war,” Ardern told New Zealanders.

She said retail, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces including playgrounds and gyms would be able to reopen on Thursday, 14 May.

Schools would return to normal classes from Monday 18 May, while bars would have to wait until Thursday 21 to reopen.

She warned that parties and group bookings at restaurants would be restricted to just 10 people.

“Why 10? simple. If something goes wrong, that’s much easier to contain, much easier to contact trace.”

The government has previously said a safe transition that locks in gains made in alert levels 4 and 3 would be its priority, and it would not rule out moving to level 2 in stages.

*See all RNZ coverage of Covid-19

In making the decision, Cabinet members would have looked at the most up-to-date evidence, advice from Dr Bloomfield and other experts, and weighed all aspects of the country’s Covid-19 response against its effects on the economy, businesses and workers.

Earlier today, the regular daily Covid-19 briefing was not held and the Ministry of Health instead revealed via a media release there were three new cases of the coronavirus and no further deaths.

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus: