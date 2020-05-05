Covid-19: New Zealand records second day of no new cases, deaths

This article by RNZ.co.nz is republished with permission under Kaniva News partnerships with Radio New Zealand

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced a second day of no new cases or deaths from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Dr Bloomfield said one of the cases that was defined as probable was now no longer a case, meaning total cases dropped by one 1486.

There were 3232 tests processed yesterday.

Of the cases in New Zealand, 1302 are reported as recovered – a total of 88 percent of confirmed and probable cases.

Yesterday there were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for the first time in nearly eight weeks.

Dr Bloomfield said it was “encouraging” and epidemiologist Michael Baker said it was a great symbolic milestone.

He and other health experts warned it was not a chance to stop being careful and following distancing rules.

Meanwhile, Ardern has just come out of a video call with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Cabinet meeting to discuss the possibilities of a trans-Tasman bubble.

She is expected to speak during today’s official 1pm briefing about what was discussed.