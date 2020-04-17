Watch: Number of new cases drops to eight, but two new deaths

This article by RNZ.co.nz is published with permission under Kaniva News partnerships with Radio New Zealand.

There have now been 11 deaths from Covid-19 in New Zealand, but the number of new cases has dropped to single figures for the first time in weeks.

Two people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours – a man in his 90s at Waikato Hospital who was connected to the Matamata cluster, and a woman in her 80s at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch.

She had been at the Rosewood Rest Home and there have now been seven deaths related to the cluster.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said 816 reported cases have recovered, an increase of 46.

She said 14 people are in hospital with Covid-19, three are in ICU, two remain in a critical condition.

Dr McElnay said 4241 test were processed yesterday, with 74,401 total tests.

Watch the media conference here:

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is also set to speak at today’s Covid-19 update.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined what life could look like under alert level 3.

The focus will still be on keeping contact with others to the bare minimum – but some restrictions around travel, business and activities will be loosened.

Leaders from different sectors around the country have spoken about what the level 3 restrictions would mean for them.

Cabinet ministers will decide on Monday whether to ease the tight restrictions when the initial four-week lockdown period ends on Wednesday night.