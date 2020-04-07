Watch live: Number of new Covid-19 cases drops to 54

This article is published with permission under Kaniva Tonga partnerships with Radio New Zealand.

New Zealand has 54 new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1160, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are 12 people in hospital – four of them are in ICUs in Wellington, Waitemata, Counties and Southern, and one of them is in a critical condition.

Watch the media conference live here:

Today’s new figure is down from the 67 new cases reported yesterday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also speaking at today’s media conference.

Yesterday the prime minister made it clear the alert level four Covid-19 lockdown will go for the full four weeks.

Ardern said that’s the time needed to make sure the virus is under control, before any restrictions are eased.