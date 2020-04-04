Watch live: New Zealand has 82 new Covid-19 cases.

This article is published with permission under Kaniva Tonga partnership with Radio New Zealand.

As Covid-19 spreads around the world, it can be daunting keeping up with the information. For RNZ, our responsibility is to give you verified, up to the minute, trustworthy information to help you make decisions about your lives and your health. We’ll also be asking questions of officials and decision makers about how they’re responding to the virus. Our aim is to keep you informed.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed there are 82 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, 52 confirmed and 30 probable, bringing the total to 950.

As of yesterday there were a total of 868 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19, while 92 people had recovered, 13 were in hospital and there has been one death from the coronavirus.

New Zealand is now in its ninth day of Level 4 alert which is a full lockdown that will last for at least four weeks, with only essential services operating.

The government is encouraging people to stay at home and if they do go out for exercise or to shop to keep their distance from others.

