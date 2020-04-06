Watch live: Jacinda Ardern gives update on Covid-19 national response

This article is published with permission under Kaniva News and Radio New Zealand.

Watch: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is addressing media after a meeting of Cabinet on the level 4 national response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Watch the PM’s media conference, due to start at 4pm, here:

There are 39 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 28 new probable cases in New Zealand, bringing the country to a total of 1106, the Health Ministry announced this afternoon.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 13 people were in hospital, and three were in ICU – one in Wellington and two in Auckland. One of the people in ICU is in a critical condition.

There are now 12 significant clusters, with 72 cases linked to Marist College in Auckland. The cluster associated with a wedding in Bluff now has 62 cases, and the Matamata cluster has 58.

A new Christchurch cluster at Rosewood rest home was also confirmed, with 16 tested and probable cases amongst residents and staff.

The dementia wing in the rest home’s Henessey Wing has 64 residents in total, and 20 of them have been moved to Burwood Hospital to isolate in their own bubble.

