Watch live: 61 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

This article is published with permission under Kaniva Tonga partnership with Radio New Zealand.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand has risen to 708, with 61 confirmed and probable cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Health Ministry Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said there have been 47 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases.

Fourteen people are in hospital – two are in intensive care but are stable. 82 people have now recovered from the coronavirus.

Dr McElnay also said a new case definition will be issued today as a guide for clinical practitioners.

It says those with respiratory illness consistent with Covid-19 should be considered for testing, regardless of travel history or contact with a confirmed case.

She said there was still a strong link to overseas travel and links to confirmed cases. Community transmission is about 1 percent.

Labs for testing are increasing from eight to 10 and will be in place by the end of next week.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black said 57 people were moved yesterday from managed isolation in Auckland through Wellington to Christchurch.

She said there will be a charted regional flight this afternoon, and more are expected in the next few days.