Tonga lockdown extended to April 12, but ease some local travel and trade curbs

Tonga’s lockdown measures to stop Coronavirus coming into the country had been relaxed but certain restrictions had been extended for another week until April 12 at 1am.

This afternoon, Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa ordered the extension in a press conference in Nuku’alofa saying he has renewed the measures.

Local mobile vehicle marketing and roadside vendors were now allowed to operate. The Talamahu, Ma’ufanga and Fanga market places were still banned.

The Prime Minister has lifted bans on crops and fisheries export industries as well as construction companies.

The restrictions on sea travels within Ha’apai, Vava’u and the Niuas have been lifted.

Legal counsels and clients with cases affecting lockdown and curfew measures and state of emergency were allowed to operate.

Tonga has no confirmed case of Covid-19 with eight suspected cases returning negative tests.

Despite this the government went into lockdown on March 29 as authorities strive to keep the country Covid-19 free.