Tali‘eva bar murder-accused to reappear in court

Five men facing murder charges after the death of a 49-year-old man at Tali’eva bar will reappear later in August.

Sione Feimoefiafi was fatally injured after being repeatedly punched and kicked at the bar in the capital Nuku’alofa, before being dragged outside onto the road in broad daylight on February 4, 2019.

Feimoefiafi was pronounced dead soon after the incident at Vaiola hospital.

He was living in the city of Portland in the United States, and was in Tonga to attend his father’s funeral.

The accused were Sione Bloomfield ,51, of Fatai, Vilaketi Bloomfield, 48, of Sopu, Kona’ī Bloomfield,43, of Sopu, Siafā Nai ,39, of Tofoa and Tangi Tiufilusi Nai, 42, of Fua’amotu.

They appeared in court on Tuesday 21 before Justice Charles Cato declared the trial date, the Kele’a Voice livestream reports this evening.

They all pleaded not guilty to their charges on December 17 at the Supreme Court in Nuku’alofa.