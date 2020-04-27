Students get fare-free bus rides amid Covid-19 restriction measures

As students around the kingdom are heading back to school, the government has announced students travelling on Tongatapu, Vava’u, Ha’apai and ‘Eua buses will receive free fares through a three-week period subsidy offer.

The Ministry of Education said it believed the timeframe would give sufficient time for communities, families and kava clubs to refresh before they start supporting their students’ transport costs.

This offer comes as part of the COVID-19 Education Cluster Relief to ensure students can attend school, it said.

“A high number of buses are being utilised for transportation to ensure that social distancing is reasonably practiced as per direction from the Ministry of Health.” the Ministry said.

“We hereby acknowledge the assistance given by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Sia’atoutai College and Tupou College, and private bus companies in the transportation of students to and from schools.”

Tonga is still COVID-19 free and the Minister of Education previously said the continued school closures which was relaxed on April 14 will have a detrimental impact on pupil progress.

“The Ministry once again encouraged parents to ensure their students are attending schools.”