Ramadan is scheduled to begin in Tonga tonight. It will end on May 23.

Ramadan is the Islamic month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

It is regarded as one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and marks the month when Muslims believe Allah revealed the first chapters of the Q’uran to Prophet Mohammed.

Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

Fasting from sunrise to sunset is obligatory for all adult Muslims, but there are exceptions, such as for those who are ill, travelling, elderly or pregnant.

The evening meal that breaks the fast is called iftar, which Moslems traditionally begin by eating dates.

The predawn meal is referred to as suhur.

Ramadan is normally a time for large family gatherings, but the de restrictions caused by the Covid-19 crisis means that in many countries these are not possible this year.

According to the Pew Research Centre there were about 1000 Muslims in Tonga in 2010 out of a population of about 108,000.

The first Islamic association was established in the country in 1992.

In May 2010 , the Pacific Islands Committee of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth helped establish an Islamic center named after Prophet Mohammed’s first wife, Khadija, in Nuku’alofa.

The main points

Ramadan is scheduled to begin in Tonga tonight. It will end on May 23.

Ramadan is the Islamic month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

For more information

Tagata Pasifika: Tongan Muslim leader Imam Kalisitiane Iliasi Manu