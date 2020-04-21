CLICK HERE TO Make a contribution in support of the Kaniva’s open, independent journalism

The Democratic Party’s core team had a head to head battle during their meeting yesterday before they forgave each other and MP Mateni Tapueluelu’s future membership with the Party was saved, according to a letter by Party Leader Sēmisi Sika seen by Kaniva News this evening.

Hon Sika said the party’s core team had decided to accept the move by its members to restore their friendly relationships and stood together.

He said a public apology had been approved and would be aired on local radio stations.

“The decision was not easy and I asked for your forgiveness,” Hon. Sika said.

As we reported on Monday, Hon Sika demanded in a letter leaked to Kaniva News that Hon. Tapueluelu respond within five days or face dismissal.

The Party Leader wanted Tapueluelu to explain why he no longer attended the party’s board meetings and why he had accused other Party members without them knowing about it. The party also wanted a clear explanation about his membership status.

The brief response from Hon. Sika this evening did not mention the letter submitted by Tongatapu 1 MP Siaosi Pohiva in response to MP Tapueluelu’s allegations against him.

Hon. Tapueluelu accused MP Siaosi and other Party supporters of wrongly advising the late Prime Minister, ‘Akilisi Pohiva, not to resign in April 2019 five months before he died.

Tapueluelu said if ‘Akilisi’s resignation had happened according to plan, he would have been able to assist a smooth transition of power and make sure the party still won the following premiership election.

Tapueluelu also accused Siaosi of engaging with these people in power struggle which led to the demise of the party before the 2019 premiership election.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand, Australia and US PTOA Movement officials split with many saying they were behind both Siaosi and Tapueluelu and approved yesterday’s decision by the core team. Others have accused Tapueluelu of being power-hungry and causing chaos within the party and wanted him out.

