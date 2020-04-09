NZ announces repatriation flights from Tonga and Fiji

This article by RNZ.co.nz is published with permission under Kaniva News partnership with Radio New Zealand.

New Zealanders stranded in Tonga and Fiji nationals wanting to get home will find some relief soon thanks to the announcement of special flights.

An Air New Zealand flight from Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa to Auckland has been scheduled for next Wednesday, 15 April.

This came as a number of New Zealand citizens and residents had reported to be stuck in Tonga due to border closures and national lockdowns.

The flight is available for those wishing to return to New Zealand, but was subject to the Government of Tonga’s approval.

New Zealand citizens and residents are urged to get in touch with the airline directly, or their travel agent, to indicate their interest in boarding the flight.

New Zealand is currently on lockdown and all overseas arrivals are required to have self-isolation plans ready before arriving to Auckland.

Fiji Airways to bring Fijians home

Fiji nationals wanting to return home from Australia and the United States can do so now following a Fiji Airways’ announcement it will operate evacuation flights this week.

Fiji Airways said the repatriation flights from Los Angeles, Sydney and Brisbane would arrive in Nadi on Friday.

The airline said as part of the government’s Covid-19 measures, passengers would be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

There are currently 15 Covid-19 cases in Fiji and none in Tonga.