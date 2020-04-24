Former Speaker Lord Tu’ivakanō has been given a suspended two-year prison term after being convicted of passport fraud and perjury.

Lord Tu’ivakanō, 68, former Prime Minister of Tonga committed the offences while he was Minister of Foreign Affairs in July 2015.

He was also fined the sum of $2000 for possession of unlicensed firearms and another $2000 for obtaining unlicensed ammunition.

The king’s noble was sentenced to two years for making false statement for the purpose of obtaining a passport. He was also sentenced for two years imprisonment for perjury, to be served concurrently with his passport sentence.

Chief Justice Whitten said the aforesaid terms of imprisonment are to be fully suspended, for two years, on conditions that the defendant did not commit any offences punishable by imprisonment, be placed on probation, report to the probation Office within 48 hours, and perform 100 hours community services as directed by his probation officer;

For his charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm, the defendant was fined the sum of $2,000 and for possession of unlicensed ammunition, Lord Tu’ivakanō was fined the sum of $2,000.

The said fines were to be paid within three months of the date hereof, in default, the Defendant is to serve two months imprisonment

The firearm was forfeited, and the ammunition was to be returned to His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

….This is breaking news. More to come.