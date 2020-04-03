Covid-19 update: 71 new cases, down from yesterday’s high, but clusters increase

This article is published with permission under Kaniva Tonga partnership with Radio New Zealand.

Covid-19 update: 71 new cases, down from yesterday’s high.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped from yesterday’s high to 71 today, but the number of clusters throughout the country has risen to 10, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Government officials have given the latest update on New Zealand’s Covid-19 response.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were 49 news confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 868.

Yesterday, New Zealand recorded its biggest increase in Covid-19 infections in one day as the Health Ministry confirmed 89 new cases.

Dr Bloomfield said 103 people had now recovered from the cornonavrius. Thirteen people are now in a stable condition in hospital. One is in ICU in a stable condition.

The number of significant clusters has risen to 10. Dr Bloomfield said the biggest clusters are in Marist School, with 59 cases; a wedding in Bluff, with 53; and Matamata, with 49 people.

There have been no further deaths, and 1 percent of cases are being treated as community transmission. Forty-nine percent have a direct link to overseas travel.

There have been 29,485 tests in total carried out, with a high of 3446 tests carried out yesterday.

“We now have the capacity to do over 5400 tests each day in New Zealand.”

Dr Bloomfield said there are 135 people in quarantine after arriving in the country with symptoms

Global Covid-19 cases now exceed 1 million

Speaking at the conference, Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black said the national action plan will be published on the Covid-19 website today.

“These are standard documents produced in emergency responses that describe how response objectives will be achieved. These are not secret documents and they are distributed widely across agencies involved in the response.

“There shouldn’t be anything in these documents that should surprise people, we’ve been open about what we’re trying to achieve with the national response.”

She said having an action plan meant all involved in the response are on the same page.