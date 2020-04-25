This article by RNZ.co.nz is published with permission under Kaniva News partnerships with Radio New Zealand.
Today there are five new cases of Covid-19 and a woman in her 70s has died.
A statement from the Ministry of Health said: “Today there are five new cases of COVID-19 – made up of three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases – from 6777 tests completed yesterday.”
Four are linked to existing clusters and one is still under investigation.
“Three of today’s cases are linked to aged residential facilities – one in Auckland and two in Christchurch and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster,” the statement said.
“One of the Christchurch cases attributed to a cluster today is the patient who passed away yesterday morning.”
Another death
The woman who died was in her 70s in Waitakere hospital and had been transferred from CHT St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home.
She is the second resident transferred from CHT St Margarets to Waitakere to pass away.
“The woman had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of Covid-19,” the statement said.
“Waitakere hospital staff were able to support daily visits by a family member in the days prior to their passing. The family have thanked both the staff at CHT St Margarets and Waitakere hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to their mother.
“The Ministry of Health is asking for the media to respect the privacy of the family at this time.”
The woman’s death is New Zealand’s 18th due to Covid-19.
Photo: RNZ
There are seven people in hospital, one less than yesterday. One is in the ICU in Middlemore.
There remain 16 significant clusters.
“A cluster in Wellington of 13 cases linked to a local wedding is now regarded as closed as there has now been two incubation periods (28 days) since a case was notified. We expect more clusters to be closed in coming days, ” the statement said.
“The combined total of tests undertaken to date are 115,015. The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1461, with 1118 reported as recovered – an increase of 23 on yesterday.”
That means 77 percent of all confirmed and probable cases are now recovered and there are 343 active cases.
If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs) or call your GP – don’t show up at a medical centre
Friday’s update
Yesterday, five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand, as well as one more death linked to the Rosewood Rest Home cluster.
The death announced yesterday was a man in his 60s, who is the tenth person from the Rosewood cluster to die.
Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the death announced yesterday again illustrated the impact the coronavirus could have on vulnerable people.
“Every person we lose to Covid-19 is a tragedy, with family and friends left without their loved ones, and our thoughts are with them all at this time.”