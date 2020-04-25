This article by RNZ.co.nz is published with permission under Kaniva News partnerships with Radio New Zealand.

Today there are five new cases of Covid-19 and a woman in her 70s has died.

A statement from the Ministry of Health said: “Today there are five new cases of COVID-19 – made up of three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases – from 6777 tests completed yesterday.”

Four are linked to existing clusters and one is still under investigation.

“Three of today’s cases are linked to aged residential facilities – one in Auckland and two in Christchurch and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster,” the statement said.

“One of the Christchurch cases attributed to a cluster today is the patient who passed away yesterday morning.”

Another death

The woman who died was in her 70s in Waitakere hospital and had been transferred from CHT St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home.

She is the second resident transferred from CHT St Margarets to Waitakere to pass away.

“The woman had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of Covid-19,” the statement said.

“Waitakere hospital staff were able to support daily visits by a family member in the days prior to their passing. The family have thanked both the staff at CHT St Margarets and Waitakere hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to their mother.

“The Ministry of Health is asking for the media to respect the privacy of the family at this time.”