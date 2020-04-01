COVID-19 operation: Four arrested with illicit drugs

A total of 639.68 grams of cannabis was seized by Police and His Majesty’s Armed Forces on Monday 30 March 2020.

While enforcing the National Lockdown Order, Police Officers and officers from His Majesty’s Armed Forces seized illicit drugs from a rental car and arrested three men that they stopped at a Lockdown Checkpoint in Poutaha, Tofoa last Monday afternoon.

The three men, all from Tofoa aged 28 and 23, were arrested with 128 packs of cannabis (165.37 grams) ready for distribution. Drug utensils were also seized.

Following the arrests, the Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce, together with the Tactical Response Group (TRG) and Detector Dog Unit, searched the accused’s residence in Tofoa, resulting in the arrest of a female with 474.31 grams of cannabis and cash.

Since the commencement of Police Operation COVID19 on Saturday 28 of March 2020, police have arrested 81 people, 41 in relation to the breach of curfew with other related criminal activities including the four arrested for possession of illicit drugs.

“Police will continue to target those who think to profit through the supply and distribution of illicit drugs at the expense of vulnerable people in our community, especially during this National Lockdown period,” said A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea.

If you see anything suspicious or have any information about any drug related activities in your community please contact 22784, Police said.

All 4 accused persons are in police custody.