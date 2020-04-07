Coronavirus: Tongans overseas urged to take advantage of tax-free before June 30

The Ministry of Revenue and Customs said Tongans overseas have been offered an opportunity to send foodstuffs and personal consumer goods not for commercial purposes to Tonga without tax and duty.

The exemption which came into force on April 6 was put in place for two months amid Covid-19 crisis and will end on 30 June 2020.

The Ministry’s CEO Kelemete Vahe said he understood most overseas countries were on lockdown but for those who could have a chance to send goods to Tonga this was an opportunity for them.

The revelation was made during a press conference on Thursday last week in which the government announced an economic and social stimulus package worth TOP$60 million to help the country through the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement came after the Minister of Finance told constituency meetings in Tongatapu last month work was underway to extend tax and duty free on building materials until December.