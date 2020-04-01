Coronavirus: Tonga gov’t unveils first three-month TOP$60m stimulus package

Tonga government has unveiled a TOP$60 million response Budget to address the coronavirus threat until June.

Tonga has no confirmed case of Covid-19 disease.

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa announced the stimulus package during a livestream press conference in Nuku’alofa this morning.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa said the funding has been allocated under nine clusters including health, water and sanitation, economic and social recovery, food security and livelihood, education, safety and protection, essential services, shelter, telecommunication and logistic and coordination.

Finance Minister Tevita Lavemaau said during the conference the Budget would bring relief to families, workers and businesses.

Hon Lavemaau said if the coronavirus last longer than expected the government will announce a $200 million budget as part of its long term plan to fight againt the Covid-19 disease.

………This is breaking news. More to come