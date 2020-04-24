Tonga has extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel and gathering restrictions, to the entire country, with another week until 8pm May 24, Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has announced today Friday 24.

This means, the night time curfews remain in force across Tonga until next month.

The kingdom is still Covid-19 free.

The government set new rules governing public behaviour to help stop the spread of Covid-19 that came into force on last week.

Under the rules, the boarders will remain closed and there is a night time curfew from 8pm to 6am.

Liquor licensed night clubs and kava clubs must close.

All public facilities, events and gatherings such as a religious, bingo, sports clubs, gyms, sporting events and activities, celebrations of birthdays, marriages and other recreational or related gatherings are prohibited.

Kava clubs are defined as two or more people consuming kava at a public location; or a group of two or more people consuming kava at a private location.

These restrictions do not apply to people living in the same household.

The Ministry of Health said the government made its decision based on the fact Tonga was still Covid-15 free.

The schools and public transport reopened on Tuesday, April 14.