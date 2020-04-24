Coronavirus: Air New Zealand passenger quarantined in Tonga

An Air New Zealand departing passenger was placed in coronavirus quarantine at the Fua’amotu Taliai Camp after Tongan authorities were contacted by New Zealand Immigration.

The man was provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before disembarking according to approved procedures and transported to Taliai Camp quarantine facility, Health Ministry said.

The man boarded the aircraft yesterday Thursday 23 at around 2.20pm before it departed Tonga after 3.10pm with 132 passengers.

The Ministry of Health said the person’s “risk of being infected with COVID-19 is extremely low.”

‘’We are just being extra careful and activated our quarantine process yesterday so that this particular person will be at the quarantine facility at Taliai Camp for the next 14 days,’’ says CEO for Health Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola.

‘’The risk of infection is very, very low because he has not had any contact with a confirmed or even a suspected case and there are no incoming passengers and all crew on the flight are required to provide a medical certificate clearing them before they fly here. Still, we are being extra careful and put him under quarantine and have staff to monitor this person as this is our standard response with the given situation,’’ added Dr. ‘Akau’ola.

Tonga is still COVID-19 free and continues to implement procedures to mitigate any risk of the introduction and spread of COVID-19 to Tonga.

The public has been advised that departing passengers double check with New Zealand Immigration if they are planning to travel to New Zealand.

“Current advise from New Zealand Immigration says that New Zealand citizens, permanent residents, residents with valid travel conditions and their immediate family (partner or spouse, legal guardian and dependent children under the age of 24) can still travel to New Zealand. Australian citizens and permanent residents who normally live in New Zealand can also return to New Zealand.”