WHO chief warns governments, businesses and people: “Don’t just let this fire burn.”

The Director General of the World Health Organsation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this week everybody had to be prepared and ready to deal with the coronavirus.

He said everybody had to be prepared and ready.

“Every person must know the signs and symptoms and how to protect themselves and others,” Ghebreyesus said.

“Every health worker should be able to recognize this disease, provide care and know what to do with their patients.

“Every health facility should be ready to cope with large numbers of patients, and ensure the safety of staff and patients.”

He said the keys were detection, protection and treatment.

“You can’t fight a virus if you don’t know where it is. Find, isolate, test and treat every case, to break the chains of transmission.

“Every case we find and treat limits the expansion of the disease.”

Reducing transmission of the disease was crucial.

“Do not just let this fire burn,” the WHO head said.

“Isolate the sick and quarantine their contacts. In addition, measures that increase social distancing such as cancelling sporting events may help to reduce transmission.

“Even if you cannot stop transmission, you can slow it down and save lives.

Ghebreyesus said those fighting the virus had to learn from their experiences.

“This is a new virus and a new situation,” he said.

“We’re all learning, and we must all find new ways to prevent infections, save lives, and minimize impact. All countries have lessons to share.

There are simple, effective things we can all do to reduce the risk of infection for ourselves and those around us.

“Clean your hands regularly with an alcohol-based rub or soap and water.

“Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow if you cough or sneeze.

“Stay home if you’re sick.

“Avoid unnecessary travel and large social gatherings.

“Comply with the advice of your local or national health authority.

“Find and share reliable information.”

The main points

The Director General of the World Health Organsation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this week everybody had to be prepared and ready to deal with the coronavirus.

He said everybody had to be prepared and ready.

For more information

WHO Director-General’s opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 – 13 March 2020