Watch live: Number of total Covid-19 cases in NZ rises to 589

This story is republished with permission under Kaniva Tonga’s partnerships with Radio New Zealand.

There have been 76 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand, with 12 people now in hospital. Watch the latest live update here.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the total number of cases in the country now stands at 589, and there have been no additional deaths.

Twelve people are currently in hospitals around the country – two are in ICU.

Dr Bloomfield said flu vaccinations are being reserved for high priority groups – over 70 and those with likely health complications.

He said those not in the group should not expect to be vaccinated before mid-April.

Dr Bloomfield has asked New Zealanders to register with Flu-tracker for surveillance of Covid-19.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said two police staff had tested positive for Covid-19. They are at home and not been hospitalised.

