Watch live: Covid-19 update – 85 new cases, one person in intensive care

This article is republished by the Kaniva Tonga News with permission under its partnerships with Radio New Zealand.

There have been 85 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with one person now in intensive care, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

As the country is in its second day of the Covid-19 lockdown, government officials are providing the latest health and national response updates.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there have now been 368 cases in New Zealand

He said while 37 individuals have recovered, there are eight people in hospital, six of whom are stable and two who are not.

One is in intensive care in Nelson Hospital and had been there for several days, before deteriorating in the past 24 hours. Dr Bloomfield said that person was on a ventilator and had underlying health conditions.

The other person not in a stable condition is in Wellington Regional Hospital. Dr Bloomfield said they were still on the ward, but the condition was “not quite so stable”.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 are signed off by a health official after being symptom free for a 14 day period

More than 2500 retired health workers have signed up to help with the Covid-19 response, he said.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black while most people were complying with the lockdown, there were several incidents of people gathering and police responded to those.

She said these measures are the best thing New Zealanders could do to break the chain of infections.

“We know that things are really tough right now, especially for people living with mental illness.”

She recommended sticking to a regular routine including exercise.