Watch live: Coronavirus – government update on the response to Covid-19

This article by RNZ.co.nz is republished by the Kaniva Tonga News with permission under its partnerships with Radio New Zealand

As Covid-19 spreads around the world, it can be daunting keeping up with the information. For RNZ, our responsibility is to give you verified, up to the minute, trustworthy information to help you make decisions about your lives and your health. We’ll also be asking questions of officials and decision makers about how they’re responding to the virus. Our aim is to keep you informed.

The Director-General of Health and officials responsible for the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic are giving an update.

Watch the media conference, due to start at 1pm, here:

The country enters level 4 alert status from 11.59pm on Wednesday. It will be a full lockdown, for a minimum of four weeks.

Confirmed cases in New Zealand rose by 36 to 102 yesterday. The Ministry of Health has been unable to link two of the cases to travel or known cases, pointing to community transmission

People are again queuing up at supermarkets despite pleas from store owners and the government to shop normally. Panic buying yesterday saw enough food to feed 10 million people taken from the supermarket shelves.

The government has announced $330m of funding set aside for the aviation sector will be used to help ensure air freight capacity on key routes for at least the next six months. The focus is on the transport of medicines, medical supplies and high-value exports.

The Ministry of Social Development is moving its services to phone and online-only as Work and Income offices prepare to close during the lockdown.

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus: