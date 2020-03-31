Watch Covid-19 update live: Supermarkets will be able to open Easter Sunday

This article is republished with permission under Kaniva Tonga partnerships with Radio New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving the latest post-Cabinet media briefing as the government continues to respond to Covid-19.



If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs) or call your GP – don’t show up at a medical centre

Ardern is speaking after Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield’s 1pm update on the medical response to the virus.

She said New Zealand had another 58 new cases, bringing New Zealand’s total up to 647.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black also earlier extended the National State of Emergency, which gives the state extra powers during a crisis, for another seven days.

