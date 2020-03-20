Two Covid-19 suspects test negative, as government restricts travel under state of emergency

Tonga’s two latest suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative.

The TBC quoted Health Minister Hon. Dr ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu as saying the laboratory tests showed they were not infected.

“The results were received last night by health officials after they were sent to Melbourne Australia on Tuesday night,” Dr Tu’ipulotu said.

Dr Tu’ipulotu said while Tonga had not yet had a positive case of Covid-19, the public needed to co-operate with health officials to ensure the borders were well protected with the resources available.

As Kaniva news reported earlier this week, Ministry’s CEO, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola confirmed that three people had been quarantined at His Majesty’s Armed Forces camp at Fua’amotu.

Dr ‘Akau’ola said the three people travelled through countries listed in Tonga’s Travel Advisory Number 4 and where coronavirus had spread. One of them was released almost immediately.

Closures

As reported early today, Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has declared a state of emergency, effective until April 17, 2020.

The government has forbidden indoor gatherings of more than 20 and outdoor gatherings of more than 40 people

The government’s new regulations on closures do not apply to churches or schools.

A letter from the head of the Catholic church in Tonga, Cardinal Soane Mafi, was read in churches on Sunday advising the congregations to distance themselves and how to make distancing like avoiding shaking hands.

However, mass and normal prayer services were not banned or restricted.

It is understood that the Free Wesleyan Church has called off its annual church conference which was expected to be held in ‘Eua in May was called off.

This is one of the biggest gatherings in Tonga each year, since the FWC is the kingdom’s largest denomination.

Latest developments

About 50 US Peace Corps returned to the United States US today.

The Minister of Education said Tongan students at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji would continue to stay there because the University is still open.

Fiji has one case of coronavirus.

Samoa has its first suspected case of coronavirus – a person who arrived in the country from New Zealand.

Radio New Zealand quoted the Samoan Ministry of Health as saying all those intending to travel to Samoa for “birthdays, weddings, reunions, funerals, conferences, sports, etc” should cancel their travel plans.

Tonga's two latest suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative.

The TBC quoted Health Minister Hon. Dr 'Amelia Tu'ipulotu as saying the laboratory tests showed they were not infected.

