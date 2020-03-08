Tonga suspected coronavirus tests negative

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has revealed this morning that the patient who was admitted to Vaiola Hospital showing signs of coronavirus has tested negative for the disease.

He said that at 4.30pm Sunday 8, March the Ministry of Health received the result of the test conducted by the Victorian Infectious Diseawse Reference Laboratory in Australia on sample taken from a 21-year-old woman in Tonga and it was negative or non reactive.

He said another sample was taken from the same patient after 48 hours from the time the sample from her was taken and sent to Australia, was sent to a lab in New Zealand on Saturday 7 March for another test. This was made according to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advice.

It was expected the result from the New Zealand test will be received in Tonga today Tuesday 9 March.

The Prime Minister said the WHO has provided Tonga with 30 Infrared Non-Contact Thermometer to be used at the Fua’amotu International Airport for screening of passengers arriving from overseas countries.

He said the same equipment would also be used for the public at Vaiola hospital’s reception.

The government was expected to receive today March 9 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect staff from the virus, the Prime Minister said.

The Taliai Camp at Fua’amotu airport has been set up as a quarantine building for any novel Covid-19 patient.

Meanwhile, WHO has provided basic protective measures against the new coronavirus on its website.

This including:

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.

Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider

Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on whether COVID-19 is spreading in your area. They are best placed to advise on what people in your area should be doing to protect themselves.