Six charges dropped against former Tongan PM

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Six charges of bribery and money laundering against former Tongan Prime Minister Lord Tu’ivakano have been dropped.

Matangi Tonga reports the jury trial, related to the issuance of Tongan passports to Chinese nationals, continues this week on three remaining charges.

Crown Prosecutor Semisi Lutui informed the Court, the Attorney General had advised not to proceed with the charges which included five for accepting a bribe as a government servant and one on money laundering.

The trial will proceed on three counts of making a false statement for the purpose of obtaining a passport, perjury and possession of ammunition without a licence.

Tu’ivakano already pleaded guilty to possession of a gun without a licence last week.