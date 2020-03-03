This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving a briefing on the latest on the coronavirus in New Zealand.

The World Health Organisation said on its website that a second New Zealand case had been confirmed.

And the Ministry of Health has called a press conference after enquiries from RNZ’s Checkpoint about a positive Covid-19 case on Auckland’s North Shore.

By yesterday, only one case had been confirmed in New Zealand. The woman had returned from Iran via Bali and was recovering in hospital in Auckland. The ministry said 155 tests had been carried out and there were 31 tests under way. All the testing of New Zealanders for Covid-19 were being done in New Zealand.

Total infections worldwide have topped 90,000, with deaths now over 3100. Nearly all cases and deaths have been in China but the numbers in Iran, Italy and South Korea have continued to grow.

Travel restrictions were extended this week with people travelling via Italy and South Korea having to go into isolation for two weeks upon arrival. Visitors travelling from mainland China and Iran were already barred from entering the country, while citizens and permanent residents from those places are being asked to go into isolation.

