Parliament closure: King concerned about children’s studies saying coronavirus is “difficult challenge”

The King said there has to be a way to make sure the students’ studies continue as that was what the constitution stipulated.
All schools in Tonga will close on Friday, March 27 for two weeks amid coronavirus threats.
King Tupou VI also warned that Tonga must follow guidelines from World Health Organisation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He was addressing the nation in a speech to close down the Legislative Assembly this morning.
He said coronavirus was a great challenge as it was now become a pandemic.
He said it was important to follow preventive steps and measures.
The king said living healthy must become a permanent theme for Tonga in the future.
His Majesty King Tupou VI said government, churches, and the people of the country must stand together to build the economy.
As Kaniva News reported earlier this morning, no guests were invited including most media for this morning’s soft closing ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic fears.
The closure was broadcast live on Radio AM station and other commercial FM stations, the Parliament said.
A live stream feed on YouTube was also expected to be provided, it said.
The Parliament was not closed last year and it was rescheduled to sit in February this year. However, it has been adjourned until May after a request from Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, was approved by the Speaker Lord Fakafanua.
The prime minister said his government needed time to complete unfinished business and new initiatives, including the preparation of the 2020/2021 Budget and a number of new Bills.