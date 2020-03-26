Parliament closure: King concerned about children’s studies saying coronavirus is “difficult challenge”

Tōfolofola tāpuni 'e He'ene 'Afio' Fale Alea 'o Tonga he pongipongi' ni. Ko e hili 'eni 'a hono 'ikai tāpuni e Fale Alea' 'i he ta'u kuo 'osi' pea 'i he ta'u ni' ne 'amanaki ke hoko atu 'i Fepuelu, ka ne kole 'Eiki Palēmia pea tali 'e he Sea Fale Alea' ke toki hoko atu 'i Mē. Ko ‘eni ‘ene tō folofola’: Tō Folofola Tāpuni Fakalotofale To’u Fale Alea 2019/2020 Nuku‘alofa, Tonga – 26 Ma’asi 2020 Ko e Folofola ‘a ‘Ene ‘Afio Tupou VI ko e Tu’i ki he tāpuni faka-lotofale ‘o e Fale Aleá Tu’apulelulu ‘aho 26 ‘o Ma’asi 2020. Tapu mo e ‘afio ‘a e ‘Otua na’e momoi ki ai ‘a e fonua ni. Tapu mo e Hou’eiki ‘o e fonua. Tapu mo e Sea ‘o e Fale Alea. Tapu mo e Palēmia ‘o Tongá. ‘Oku ou tuku ‘a e fakafeta’i ko e tauhi ‘ofa mo malu ‘oku fai ‘e he ‘Otua ma’a Tonga he ngaahi ‘aho ni. ‘Oku laumālie lelei pē ‘a e ‘Eiki Sea ‘o e Fale Alea kau Fakafofonga ‘o e Hou’eiki Nōpele kae ‘uma’ā ‘a e kau Fakafofonga ‘o e Kakai. ‘Oku tau fiefia he kau fakataha mo e ‘Eiki Palēmia mo e kau Minisitā ‘o e Kapineti pea mo e kau fakaafe ‘oku tau ‘i heni ‘i he tāpuni ‘o e Fale Alea. Ko e corona virus ‘a e pole faingata’a ia ‘o e ‘aho ni he kuo a’u ki he tu’unga ko e pandemic. ‘A ia ko e mahaki ‘oku ne uesia ‘a māmāni lahi lolotonga ‘oku te’eki ke ma’u ha faito’o pē huhu malu’i. ‘I he tu’unga ko ‘eni ‘oku ‘ohofia ai ‘a māmāni ‘e he corona virus. ‘Oku mahu’inga ‘aupito ‘a e tauhi pau ‘o e ngaahi founga e ala malu’i ai ‘a e kakai ‘o e fonua mo fakasi’isi’i ‘a e mafola ‘a e mahaki ‘o fakatatau ki he fakahinohino ‘a e Kautaha Mo’ui ‘a Māmāni mo e Potungāue Mo’ui‘a Tongá ni. Ko ia ko e tu’u fakalukufua ‘a Tonga ki he kaha’u kuo pau ke hoko ‘a e mo’ui lelei ko ha kaveinga tu’uma’u ‘a e Pule’anga Tonga ma’a e tangata mo e fefine’i fonua Tonga kotoa pē. ‘I he mala’e ‘o e ako ko e tu’utu’uni ‘a e Konisitūtone kuo pau ke ako ‘a e Tonga kotoa. Ko ia ai ‘oku totonu ke tau feinga ai pē ke fakapapau’i ‘oku malava ‘a e ngaahi ako’anga ‘i Tongá ni ke ako’i ‘etau fānau pea hoko lelei atu ki he ngaahi ako’anga mā’olunga ange ‘i he Pasifiki mo māmāni lahi ke a’usia ai ‘a e ngaahi tu’unga ako fakavaha’apule’anga. ‘I he ma’u foki ‘a e ngaahi tu’unga fakaako fakavaha’apule’anga ko ‘eni ‘oku foki mai ‘a e kau ako ke ngāue mo langa hake ‘a e ngaahi sekitoa kehekehe ‘o e fonua ki ha tu’unga ‘oku to e lelei mo mā’olunga ange, kā ko e a’usia ‘a e ongo kaveinga ‘o e mo’ui lelei mo e ako lelei ‘e makatu’unga mo fakaivia ia ‘i he tu’unga lelei ‘o e ‘ekanōmika ‘o e fonua. Ko ia ai Tonga Legislative Assembly. P.O Box 901, Nuku’alofa Tonga . Tel. (676) 24455 Fax 27912 www.parliament.gov.to kuo pau ke fepoupouaki mo fengāue’aki ‘a ePule’angá, siasi mo e kakai ‘o e fonuá ki he langa hake ‘a e tu’unga faka‘ekonōmika ‘o e fonua. ‘Oku ‘oatu ‘a e fakamālō ki he fengāue’aki lelei kotoa ‘a e ngaahi Pule’anga mo e ngaahi kautaha mulí ‘oku nau fakahoko mai ‘a e ngaahi tokoni mahu’inga ki he pole faingata’a ‘i he tafa’aki ‘o e mo’ui pea pehē ki he langa hake ‘a e fakalakalaka ‘o e fonua ‘i he mala’e ‘o e akó, tupu faka’ekonōmika mo e ngaahi mala’e kehekehe ‘o hangē ko e Pule’anga Siapani, Pule’anga Nu’usila, Pule’anga ‘Aositelēlia, Pule’anga ‘o e Lepapulika ‘o e Kakai ‘o Siaina pea mo e Pule’anga Pilitānia. ‘Ofa atu Tupou VI Ko e Tu’i ‘o e ‘Otu Tonga.

The King said there has to be a way to make sure the students’ studies continue as that was what the constitution stipulated.

All schools in Tonga will close on Friday, March 27 for two weeks amid coronavirus threats.

King Tupou VI also warned that Tonga must follow guidelines from World Health Organisation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He was addressing the nation in a speech to close down the Legislative Assembly this morning.

He said coronavirus was a great challenge as it was now become a pandemic.

He said it was important to follow preventive steps and measures.

The king said living healthy must become a permanent theme for Tonga in the future.

His Majesty King Tupou VI said government, churches, and the people of the country must stand together to build the economy.

As Kaniva News reported earlier this morning, no guests were invited including most media for this morning’s soft closing ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic fears.

The closure was broadcast live on Radio AM station and other commercial FM stations, the Parliament said.

A live stream feed on YouTube was also expected to be provided, it said.

The Parliament was not closed last year and it was rescheduled to sit in February this year. However, it has been adjourned until May after a request from Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, was approved by the Speaker Lord Fakafanua.

The prime minister said his government needed time to complete unfinished business and new initiatives, including the preparation of the 2020/2021 Budget and a number of new Bills.