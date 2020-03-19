LIVE: NZ to close its borders to anyone not a citizen or permanent resident., PM confirms

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The prime minister has confirmed that the New Zealand border will be closed to anyone who is not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident from midnight tonight.

Watch the media conference here:

People from the Pacific will be included in the border closure, as will temporary workers or temporary visa holders such as students.

Earlier, there were travel bans on anyone arriving from China and Iran, and all others – except those from the Pacific – have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Earlier this afternoon, the government announced a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Ardern has already given one update on the government response to the Covid-19 coronavirus today. Speaking in Rotorua, she told New Zealanders they must prepare for the full effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, but must not panic, especially over rumours and misinformation.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs)

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand increased by eight to 28 today.

