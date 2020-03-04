Two new chief executive officers and an eye doctor have joined those at government’s senior positions.

Dr ‘Ōpeti Pulotu has been appointed as Tonga National Qualifications and Accreditation Board (TNQAB) new Chief Executive Officer effective from 21 February 2020.

Dr Pulotu, from Toula, Vava‘u, recently completed a PhD in Educational Assessment from Durham University in the United Kingdom. He has been the Principal Qualifications Officer at TNQAB since it was established.

Tonga’s sole Ophthamolohist, Dr Duke Mataka has been announced as the new leader of the Ministry of Health’s Ophthalmology Division after obtaining a Masters’ degree in Ophthalmology in 2018 from the Pacific Island Institute, Fiji.

The post had been left vacant for about 10 years.

Government’s partly owned Tonga Cable Limited has appointed Sēmisi Pānuve as its new Chief Executive Officer effective from 2 March.

Pānuve is an engineer by profession and was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Friendly Islands Satellite Communications Ltd or Tongasat, owned by Princess Pilolevu Tuita, sister of King George Tupou VI.