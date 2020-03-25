Government bans all international flights for two weeks, all cruise ships are banned

A day after Tonga announced a ban on all international flights an air Nauru flight is reported to have landed at Fua’amotu airport.

It is understood the aircraft was collecting passengers to Australia.

However, no passengers were allowed to disembark.

The Australian government has advised Australians not to travel to Tonga.

Australians unable to leave Tonga or who have decided to stay have been told to follow the advice of local authorities.

The Australian government has warned: “Hospital and medical facilities are limited.”

“You may need medical evacuation to Australia or New Zealand for even minor issues.

“Take care to minimise your risk of exposure to coronavirus including by self-isolating.”

Tonga has joined a growing list of Island nations which have closed their airports to international flights or imposed strict requirements on passengers.

In Kiribati, Tarawa airport has been closed until 30 April.

Vanuatu has closed all borders and airports closed until further notice.

There are no connections to Fiji or Samoa through Australia and New Zealand.

As Kaniva news reported earlier, the Tongan government has banned all international flights from landing in Tonga until April 6, except for flights authorised by the Ministry of Health.

The Tongan restrictions affects Fiji Airways, Air New Zealand, Virgin Australia, and Talofa Airways flights.

The Tongan government has also banned all cruise ships until further notice.

People intending to travel overseas have been told to postpone their plans for three months.

Tonga is already in a state of emergency, with foreign nationals banned, and public gatherings restricted.

Elsewhere in the Pacific

Papua New Guinea has suspended all flights from Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Sydney and Fiji. There is “controlled entry” for flights from Brisbane, Cairns and Singapore.

Some flights have been suspended in French Polynesia and Solomon Islands

Travellers entering Micronesia must have spent 14 days in a country without any cases prior to arrival.

Naura has banned entry to travellers who have been in or transited through China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Macao or South Korea in the 21 days before arrival.

Flights into and out of New Zealand have been severely disrupted.

